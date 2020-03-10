Space underneath Tolichowki flyover turns a choke point

Chaos reigns: A pulsating community hub under the Tolichowki Flyover. Serish Nanisetti

Hyderabad

10 March 2020 00:34 IST

Under the two spanking wide flyovers in Tolichowki area, a pulsating neighbourhood has transformed a part of the city. The place, which had two small religious structures, is now a teeming mass of humanity. There are coconut vendors, ice sellers, a pushcart that sells snacks, a paan leaf seller and a birdseed seller; and there is no end to supply of tea from the nearby hotel.

“When a flyover is built, the older neighbourhood under it gets affected. Shopkeepers report lower sales. But the loss gets evened out over a period of time,” says P. Sravana, a transportation engineer at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad. But in the case of Tolichowki flyover, it has transformed the neighbourhood. On its part, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is carrying out an extensive urban renewal project by adding footpaths, parking bays and resting spaces.

“We used to have five vehicles here. Now there are 55 vehicles for hire. There are workers, raging from skilled plumbers and painters to stone masons and daily-wage labourers,” says Khaza Pasha, who has seen the area change from 1974. GHMC’s ₹5-a-meal kiosk attracts scores of people from the surrounding areas.

Advertising

Advertising

“It began in the ’90s when people returning from Kuwait began building houses in the area. Once HiTec City and Cyber City developed, the area became a choke point. After the flyover was built, the people of the older neighbourhood are reclaiming the space. There is an assortment of people who mark out their own turfs and begin using the area,” says Anant Maringanti explaining the changing dynamics of the area.

Reclaiming spaces

It is this reclaiming of spaces that has reduced the utility of many flyovers. Langar Houz Flyover, PVNR Expressway, Alwal Flyover, Narayanguda Flyover, Chandrayangutta Flyover and most other flyovers have bottlenecks under them.

A 3.5-km distance under the PVNR Expressway takes 13 minutes on a non-working day. It is the same scene at the Bharatnagar Flyover (10 minutes for a 2-km car ride) as hawkers choke the entrance point by spilling all over the road near Erragadda. It is like a solution has been readied but the problem has mutated into something else.