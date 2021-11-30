Space research centre to come up at BITS-Hyderabad

Papers being signed for establishment of space research centre.

HYDERABAD

30 November 2021 23:17 IST

BITS Hyderabad took a leap forward in building an ecosystem for space technology research in collaboration with Dhruva Space announcing the formation of ‘Dhruva Space Research and Development Center for Satellite Communication Technologies’ on Tuesday.

The Center has already established an Earth Station that can be configured to operate in the L/C/S & X Bands inside the BITS campus for supporting high data transmission rates and also for testing newer technologies in the satellite communications.

Dhruva Space is a full stack space engineering company engaged in extensive R&D for easing access to space and has also joint proposals to the ISRO Human Spaceflight directorate Announcement of Opportunities. The Centre is envisioned to shape the leaders on futuristic technologies associated with Aerospace, Space and Defense.

BITS Director G.Sundar said that the Hyderabad campus is looking forward to contributing to R & D of the space tech sector and to the space economy with such collaboration. The outcome of industry and academia working together would be to bring in new and novel technologies, and develop capabilities in creating space assets. Such collaboration will also lead to knowledge creation and dissemination of efficient satellite communication for various applications, he said.

“India’s efforts in building the space technology ecosystem have expedited with opening up of the sector to private players with R&D the need of the hour in ensuring efficiency and economically viable solutions for the increasing reliance on Space Resources”, said Co-founder of Dhruva Space Krishna Teja, said a press release.