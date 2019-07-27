Space Museum opens at Birla Science Centre

The city got its first private Space Museum at Birla Archaeological and Cultural Research Institute, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday.

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan inaugurated the museum. The museum is associated with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Addressing the gathering, Narashimhan said that museums are mirrors which reflect the country’s heritage. “They are reminders of where we come from and a visit to the museum gives us immense pleasure which also satisfies our inner urge to see what we are missing in this modern era,” he said.

The Space Museum has a host of exhibits including replicas of satellites such as Ariane Passenger Payload Experiment (APPLE), Chandrayan-1, Mangalyan and launch vehicles like GSLV MK III and others. As part of the 50-year celebrations, the BACRI will invite Nobel laureates, organise symposiums, seminars, workshops and exhibitions.

ISRO lauded

Speaking at the event, Nirmala Birla, president, BACRI said: The Space Museum that has been inaugurated today is a big step forward in this journey. I hope that everyone who visits the museum enjoys the experience and are inspired by newer horizons that the ISRO through space science is opening for India.” She pointed out that BACRI has a strong record for excavation, conservation of temples, publications, numismatics, museums and promoting science. She said that so far 30 Nobel laureates had delivered lectures.