SP visits villages in Maoist-affected areas along the border with Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra

District police chief interacts with residents and urges them to vote without fear

November 06, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau

Jayashankar Bhupalpally Superintendent of Police Kiran Khare on Monday visited the interior Mukunoor village located in the Maoist-affected Palimela mandal near the border with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh to ensure high voter turnout in the Telangana Assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 30.

The SP made a whirlwind tour of the interior villages located on the banks of the Godavari river in the mandal as part of efforts to ensure 100% polling and smooth conduct of elections in sensitive areas close to the inter-State border with Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, sources said.

During his interaction with the villagers of Mukunoor, the SP exhorted them to exercise their franchise without fear in the ensuing Assembly polls.

He called upon the local youth to refrain from falling prey to the ‘evil designs’ of ultras.

Mahadevpur Circle Inspector of Police Kiran and Palimela Sub-Inspector of police Thomas Reddy accompanied the SP.

