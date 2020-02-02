SP suggests road engineering correction on NH

With an aim to prevent road accidents on the national highway and other internal roads, Wanaparthy police are identifying black-spots after analysing the accident data.

For the last few days, Superintendent of Police Apoorva Rao along with the officials of National Highway Authority of India and other stakeholders are inspecting the black-spots across the districts. “We have proposed engineering corrections at the black-spots and the NHAI officers have responded positively. The corrections will be done in a month or two,” she told The Hindu, adding that major focus is at the entry and exit points of villages connecting the road.

Ms. Rao said that they are starting a separate Road Safety Sections in the District Crime Records Bureau, who will analyse the accident spots and submit a report every month.

She said that police officers of particular jurisdiction has to take responsibility of those black-spots and install surveillance cameras in their areas to monitor the situation.