S&P Global opens second office in city

Ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data services provider to capital and commodity markets S&P Global has opened its second office in Hyderabad, a one-lakh sq.ft. facility with 750 people.

The new facility named Orion is a key component of the company’s technology and IT workforce strategy, reinforcing its investment in top technology talent to accelerate its digital transformation and innovation programmes across the globe, an S&P release said.

Managing Director-India Operations Abhishek Tomar on Thursday told presspersons S&P Global has worked with Ness Digital Engineering to build the Orion technology centre and invested ₹70 crore in it. There are plans to increase the headcount at the facility. The team in Hyderabad facilities worked on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to cater to customers globally.

The first facility of S&P, a 3-lakh sq.ft. centre, in the city employed 3,500. There are plans to shift that facility to another location in the city, he said. “What began as a 200-member team in India has grown to an operation covering three cities and nearly 7,500 employees,” he said, adding the other offices in the country are in Ahmedabad and Gurugram.