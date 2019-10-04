Southern States should collaborate for more trade: KTR

Telangana Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday underscored the need for more collaboration among all southern States to increase trade opportunities.

Stating this while addressing CII Southern Region Council meeting here, Mr. Rao urged industry captains to support the proposed formation of Southern Industrial Corridor on the lines of DMIC and work closely with other State governments and the Centre to take this forward.

On the initiatives of the Telangana government for industrial development, he said the TS-iPass programme of time-bound clearances for projects was celebrating five years. During this period, 10,993 clearances were provided and more than 8,000 units started operations creating direct employment opportunities to about 12,71,000 people.

The State government, he said, was focusing on promoting tier-2 cities and started an IT Hub in Mahabubnagar and was promoting Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor. He called upon the CII leaders to work with the State government on promoting education, strengthening the tourism sector and creating tangible assets as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

According to a release from CII, Mr. Rao said only through investment in innovation, infrastructure, industrial clusters and internationalisation of the business operations can the vision of creating ‘Naya Bharat’ can be achieved.

CII-SR Chairman Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu congratulated the Minister on his second term and said the State has done “remarkably well under his dynamic leadership”. Chairman of CII Telangana D. Raju spoke on the policy recommendations submitted by CII Telangana recently to the State government, while Vice-Chairman of CII-TS Krishna Bodanapu spoke on the importance of continuity of policy imperatives in the State, the release said.