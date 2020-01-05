Southern discom directed to restore electricity connection

After the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) rejected a woman’s application for a new electricity connection, a consumer forum noted that the disconnection cannot be done on representation of a third party. The forum directed that the connection be restored.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Hyderabad – III was dealing with a complaint filed by Meharunnisa (44), a resident of SRT Colony in Yakutpura. She stated that on September 11, 2017, she applied for a new connection after paying charges of ₹1,425. While a meter was installed, on October 30 the same year, officials removed it, allegedly without informing her of the grounds. She later approached the local police station with a complaint.

In a letter dated November 4, she requested TSSPDCL to reconsider providing her a new connection, and also sent a legal notice. She also claimed that one Ismail Khan, her relative, by means of a letter informed the TSSPDCL that there is a legal dispute over the property.

For its part, TSSPDCL stated that the connection was given after verification by the Madannapet Section Office. Later through a letter, the discom was apprised of the legal tangle after which the new connection was disconnected and the meter taken away. It also stated that the property enjoys an electricity connection since 1982 and that the complainant has not been inconvenienced.

After hearing both parties, the forum noted that disconnecting a new connection on account of a pending court case is ‘unfair and not justified’. It also stated that providing a power connection in one’s name will not give rights to the person over title of a property. The forum directed the TSSPDCL to restore the connection and that it cannot take action merely on a third party making a representation to it.

It also directed the respondents to pay ₹4,000 compensation and ₹1,000 as costs.