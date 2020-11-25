South Telangana braces for Nivar impact

NALGONDA

25 November 2020 21:48 IST

The cyclonic storm Nivar, off the southwest Bay of Bengal, which would cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry around Wednesday midnight, is likely to make its impact felt in the southern districts of Telangana with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet, according to the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, are in Red Alert zone and are predicted to receive extremely heavy rainfall (up to and more than 20.45 cm). As a result, low-lying areas would be waterlogged, and crops, electric poles and trees would be damaged.

The neighbouring Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Khammam districts as per reports are in the Orange Alert zone, and estimated to receive very heavy rainfall. A 72-hour forecast report by the State Development Planning Society also showed that parts of undivided Nalgonda would receive light rainfall around Thursday morning, after which rainfall would intensify over the next two days and recede.

Nagarkurnool district would experience the most impact. District Collectors of Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri are keeping a close watch, and have alerted officials for communication as per flood protocol.

Yadadri Collector Anita Ramachandran and her Nalgonda counterpart Prashant J Patil advised farmers to take all precautionary measures concerning their harvest ready for procurement. And as a preventive measure, farmers were also told not to bring paddy or cotton to the various centres for procurement on Thursday and Friday.

Officials were instructed to expedite procurement and safeguard or pack off any pending stocks at the centres to avoid losses.