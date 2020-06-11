SCR removes 131 manned level crossings

A railway level crossing under the South Central Railway.

HYDERABAD

11 June 2020 23:12 IST

The South Central Railway (SCR) was among the first zones to eliminate all un-manned level crossings (UMLCs) across its entire network by October 2018 and now it has removed 131 manned level crossings too, including four taken up during the lockdown, after constructing limited height subways, road-underbridges and road-overbridge.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya said on Thursday that there were a total 1,411 manned level crossings still and divisional officials were asked to ensure 100 % implementation of putting up caution/sign boards with statutory warning indicating mandatory precautions to be observed when the railway gate was kept closed for an approaching train.

Proper lighting arrangements and removing encroachments adjacent to the level crossing gates hampering the vision of road users should be taken up. Existing manned crossings would be removed in a phased manner with the cooperation and participation of State governments, he said, in a press release, on the occasion of ‘International Level Crossing Day’.

