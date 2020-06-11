SCR removes 131 manned level crossings

The South Central Railway (SCR) was among the first zones to eliminate all un-manned level crossings (UMLCs) across its entire network by October 2018 and now it has removed 131 manned level crossings too, including four taken up during the lockdown, after constructing limited height subways, road-underbridges and road-overbridge.
General Manager Gajanan Mallya said on Thursday that there were a total 1,411 manned level crossings still and divisional officials were asked to ensure 100 % implementation of putting up caution/sign boards with statutory warning indicating mandatory precautions to be observed when the railway gate was kept closed for an approaching train.
Proper lighting arrangements and removing encroachments adjacent to the level crossing gates hampering the vision of road users should be taken up. Existing manned crossings would be removed in a phased manner with the cooperation and participation of State governments, he said, in a press release, on the occasion of ‘International Level Crossing Day’.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism