South Central Railway earns record revenue in November

December 05, 2022 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The zone clocked originating passenger revenue of ₹435.66 crore and freight revenue of ₹1,083.63 crore — the highest-ever for the month in any financial year. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

South Central Railway (SCR) has registered its best-ever performance in terms of both passenger and freight revenue for November. It clocked originating passenger revenue of ₹435.66 crore and freight revenue of ₹1,083.63 crore — the highest-ever for the month in any financial year.

It operated 93 special trains (460 trips) where 2.82 lakh passengers were carried, and regular trains were augmented with additional coaches, wherever there was a possibility and a demand, leading to more number of passengers being transported, said SCR general manager A.K. Jain in a press release on Monday.

A total of 42,757 passengers were carried by attaching 625 additional coaches while 10.481 million tonnes of freight was carried to different destinations, which is 15% more than last year’s freight loading for the same period (9.111 MTs). Apart from coal, iron ore loading has picked up, with 0.271 MTs carried — 118% more than what was recorded for the same period last year, added the release.

CONNECT WITH US