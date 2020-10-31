South African smuggler denied bail

Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court dismissed a bail application of a South African national who had been arrested five years ago on charge of smuggling cocaine into the country.

The judge, however, directed the NDPS Act-cum-Metropolitan Sessions Judge court at L.B. Nagar of Ranga Reddy district to conclude the trial of Mosiea Moosa’s case as expeditiously as possible, preferably within six months. Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau-Hyderabad sub-zone had arrested the woman after she flew into Shamshabad airport on August 30, 2015.

According to her own admission that she was carrying cocaine capsule concealed in her body, the woman was taken to Osmania General Hospital.

After conducting medical procedures, the doctors had retrieved capsules containing cocaine from her. In all, 427 grams of cocaine had been recovered.

Lawyer Taquir Syed, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that authorities completed investigation and filed a chargesheet in the case. The woman was in the prison for past five years. Trial also commenced but could not be concluded due to COVID-19 pandemic. He contended she can be released with conditional bail.

Special Public Prosecutor for NCB V. Gopalakrishna Gokhaley said the modus operandi of bringing the cocaine into the country revealed seriousness of the crime committed by the accused. If she is released on bail, securing her presence during trial would be difficult, he told the court.

The judge observed that granting bail in the case were subject to the conditions that prosecution is given an opportunity to oppose the bail and the court must be satisfied there were reasonable grounds for believing the accused was not guilty. Bail cannot be granted if either conditions is not satisfied. Observing that prima facie the petitioner had committed an offence serious in nature, the bail cannot be granted, the order said.