SOUL alleges official protection to encroacher

The NGO ‘Save Our Urban Lakes’ (SOUL) charged the irrigation and revenue departments officials with hiding facts from the High Court about the extent of Kapra Lake, “and conniving to shift the FTL (full tank level) pillars into the lake”.

Armed with the High Court judgment copy of March 2016, and two maps of the lake, respectively, of 2001 and 2016, the SOUL members Lubna Sarwath, Jasveen Jairath and K. Satish addressed a press conference here on Thursday, where they alleged that the FTL stones were moved to protect an indoor badminton court and an open tennis court that occupied the lake area.

SOUL had approached the High Court in 2014, with the charges pertaining to lake area encroachment, and cited 11 respondents including the encroacher G. Balreddy, Ranga Reddy district Collector, GHMC, HMDA, Irrigation and Revenue officials. The counter affidavit by the Ranga Reddy district Collector confirmed the encroachment of FTL area and also the buffer zone.

The encroacher had agreed to remove the structures on his own within a period of four weeks, as mentioned in the High Court order last year. SOUL filed a Contempt of Court petition this year, as the structures remained there. A joint inspection as ordered by the High Court was conducted on March 23, by Irrigation, Revenue and other officials apart from SOUL members.

“Officials hurriedly fenced off the lake on March 19. The fencing left out the buffer zone, and was straight notwithstanding the angularity of the lake as shown in the map submitted to the High Court last year. Clearly, the FTL pillars were moved into the lake so that the structures can be shown outside the buffer zone,” charged Ms. Sarwath.

A demand to measure the distance between the structures and the fencing for comparison with the map was rejected. Further, the officials kept the High Court in the dark about another map of 2001, which showed the lake bigger, said Ms. Jairath, and alleged perjury. There was also an order by Lok Ayukta in 2014, which too was not produced before the High Court.

SOUL’s prayer to HC includes a request for independent inquiry, and prosecution against the erring officials.