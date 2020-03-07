SOP document to be made for IT companies

HYDERABAD

It will tell how to deal with a situation in case any employee is diagnosed with coronavirus

A standard operating protocol (SOP) document on how to deal with a situation in case any employee shows symptoms of, or is diagnosed with coronavirus will soon be developed and adopted by IT companies.

This was decided at a coordination committee meeting with Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar (who is the nodal officer for companies in the IT Corridor for COVID-19), Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), Department of Health, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and heads of IT companies. Those in attendance included staff from Wipro, Capgemini, Qualcomm, Cognizant and Tech Mahindra, among several others. Dr K Shankar, Superintendent, Fever Hospital too attended the meeting.

Steps to be taken

The SOP document will entail steps involved in guiding the suspected case, persons around the COVID-19 suspect, sanitisation of the premises, communication to staff working in neighbouring offices and the facilities managers.

The meeting also decided to share information with IT companies pertaining to the list of private hospitals which agreed to screen and provide isolation facilities. A poster of dos and don’ts pertaining to COVID - 19 prevention will also be created and widely shared.

All inbound passengers who are screened at airports will be self-isolated at home for a fortnight and a team is to monitor their condition remotely, twice a day, and keep a watch on their symptoms, if there are any.

Director of Preventive Health at Fever Hospital pointed out that N95 masks are meant for those who are ill and are suspected to have shown coronavirus symptoms. Those who are healthy are not required to wear them.

Attendance normal

Several heads of Information Technology companies maintained that attendance at their respective campuses and facilities was ‘normal’ and that the situation was business as usual.