Son’s torchlight burns down mother’s car

Independent candidate costs corporator a possible win

In a heart-burning case, dummy nomination by the son led to his mother’s defeat in the BN Reddy Nagar division in the GHMC elections.

TRS candidate M. Laxmi Prasanna lost by a narrow margin of 32 votes to BJP candidate M. Lachi Reddy. Interestingly, Ms. Laxmi Prasanna’s son Ranjit Goud, who was contesting as an independent candidate, secured 39 votes. The votes he never sought could have well gone in her favour.

Backup backfires

Mr. Goud apparently filed his nomination as an independent as a backup to his mother lest the nomination was declined for some reason. Apparently, another reason was to obtain an additional pass for campaigning and counting. Though he was campaigning for his mother throughout, he had not expected people to vote for him.

One of his followers admitted that some people, who were not familiar with the candidates but wanted to vote for someone belonging to their own caste might have ended up voting for him. A few other voters might have preferred not to put the stamp in favour of any political party and chosen an independent candidate instead.

Big little difference

Poll results revealed that Ms Laxmi Prasanna, who is the sitting corporator, polled 10,406 votes while the winner Lachi Reddy polled 10,438 votes. Ranjit Goud was one of the four independents on the list and he secured 39 votes.