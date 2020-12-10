‘Sonia strengthened the hands of common man’

Cong. celebrates AICC chief’s birthday

Congress leaders and cadre celebrated the birthday of AICC president Sonia Gandhi, describing her as sole reason for the formation of Telangana and also for bringing in some bold laws during the UPA regime, strengthening the hands of the common man and ensuring work to millions of people on a daily basis.

Since Ms. Gandhi called for low-key celebrations in view of the ongoing farmers’ strike, the party leaders chose not to cut cakes or garland the statues but distributed saris among oor women across the state.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy led the celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan distributing saris and recalling Sonia Gandhi’s services to the nation. He said but for Sonia Gandhi, Telangana wouldn’t have been possible and she was the reason for the 60-year dream for a separate state coming true.

Marking the day, December 9, which was also the historic occasion of the announcement of Telangana, MP and AICC secretary Madhu Yashki convened a meeting. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former Ministers Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Geetha Reddy, Balaram Naik, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, TJC president, M. Kodandaram Prof. P.L. Vishweshwer Rao, senior journalist K. Sreenivas Reddy, Addanki Dayakar and Sravan Dasoju were among those present.

Mr. Vikramarka slammed the TRS government for turning Telangana into a “undemocratic state” and pushing it into debt-trap. After taking ₹3 lakh crore loans in the last six years the government was not even in a position to give salaries to employees on time.

Mr. Madhu Yashki said KCR had promised to make a Dalit first CM but had conspired to ensure that a Dalit did not even function as first Opposition leader, by snatching Congress MLAs immorally and illegally. “Why are intellectuals silent on Telangana?” he asked.

TPCC working president Revanth Reddy distributed saris at Uppal and said she had empowered women in all spheres and it was her dream to ensure reservations to women even in Parliament.

Ponnam Prabhakar celebrated her birthday in Husnabad, recalling her sacrifice in the formation of the new State. Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir in a statement said Sonia Gandhi had empowered the poor and common citizens of India by enacting several legislations.