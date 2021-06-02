Sonia granted TS; KCR destroyd it: Cong.

Fight against corruption, people told

The credit of Telangana formation goes to Sonia Gandhi, who sacrificed the party in Andhra Pradesh to deliver the promise made to people of Telangana but the TRS has destroyed the dreams of that Telangana with unbridled corruption and suppression of people, Congress leaders said.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who unfurled the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan on the 7th formation day of Telangana, thanked Ms. Gandhi and called upon people to fight against the undemocratic and corrupt rule of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to save Telangana.

‘Sonia moved’

“Sonia Gandhi was moved by the sacrifice of lives for Telangana by many and granted statehood to Telangana but by establishing family rule KCR has destroyed the very foundations of Telangana,” he said. The TRS government, he said, had failed to fulfil the promises made and had turned a supporter of the BJP government at the Centre rather than questioning it on the fulfilment of the promises made by the UPA while granting the new state.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka at a separate press conference accused KCR of failing all sections on all fronts and turning it into a debt-ridden State with his corrupt policies. He was running the State with people who shirked responsibility while dancing to his tunes rather than functioning with Constitutional spirit.

The only success of KCR was splitting the political parties and encouraging defections of elected representatives insulting the Constitution. Those opposed to him were suppressed brutally by the police and the power of the State, he charged and called upon people to get rid of this government. The utter failure of the government in COVID handling was an indication of the arrogance of the Chief Minister who refused to listen to experts and the inhuman attitude reflected the way tests were not done or cases were under-reported, he said.

PCC former presidents Ponnala Laxmaiah, V Hanumantha Rao, AICC secretary Madhu Yaski, former union minister Balaram Naik, former CLP leader in Council Shabbir Ali, party leaders Anjan Kumar Yadav, Nerella Sarada, B Kishan, Nagesh Mudiraj, Kumar Rao, Mahesh Goud, Srikanth and Mettu Sai were present at Gandhi Bhavan.