Hyderabad

Song to encourage plasma donation

Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar and Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar released a song promoting plasma donation at the latter’s office on Tuesday.

The song raises awareness on how plasma can help save lives. It was dedicated to the late music legend S.P. Balasubramanyam.

Mr. Santosh Kumar said doctors have been suggesting that one individual can donate plasma 24 times a year and save 48 lives. He also urged COVID-recovered persons to convince their family members to donate plasma as well. He appreciated the efforts of Cyberabad police for spreading awareness during the pandemic.

Mr. Sajjanar hoped that the Green India Challenge started by Mr. Santosh Kumar would spread not just in Telangana but across the country. “Planting trees should be a continuous process and the practice of presenting a sapling instead of a gift is a good one,” he said.

