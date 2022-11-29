Song and dance mark HMR’s 5th anniversary

November 29, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The bustling Ameerpet interchange metro station for Red and Blue lines had an interesting side show on Tuesday afternoon as Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) and L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) celebrated the fifth anniversary of the commencement of operations.

Telangana folk dance of ‘Oggu Katha’ and classical music rendition with a fusion of sitar, sarod and tabla by KK Sisters, under the aegis of ‘Metro Medley’ programme, dedicated to promoting art and culture in collaboration with Tatvaa Arts was held at the station.

HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy and L&TMRH managing director K.V.B. Reddy felicitated 15 commuters with gift vouchers for being among the top frequent loyal travellers. PhonePe recognised another set of 10 commuters, giving away gift vouchers under their customer loyalty programme.

The HMR managing director observed that the concessionaire had lived up to expectations by creating an “engineering marvel” and providing the “best-in-class service experience” to Hyderabad. “I am happy our commuters are increasing by the day, and we are committed to providing them an excellent and engaging experience using metro rail services for the years to come,” he said.

“We are grateful to our commuters for having reposed their faith in us and given us the opportunity to serve them. My deep gratitude to HMR and the State government for their consistent help and support, O&M partner Keolis and others,” Mr.K.V.B. Reddy added.

PhonePe director Rituraj Rautela and Keolis international CEO Bernard Tabary also spoke.