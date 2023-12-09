HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Son beats 60-year-old farmer to death

December 09, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In a ghastly incident, a 60-year-old farmer was bludgeoned to death by his son in full public view at Poosala village in Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as T Narsaiah of Poosala village.

The accused, T Rajesham, 38, allegedly picked up an argument with his father Narsaiah while selling paddy at the IKP-run paddy procurement centre in the village on Friday afternoon.

In a fit of rage, Rajesham allegedly smashed the head of Narsaiah with a boulder and fled from the spot.

A grievously injured Narsaiah was shifted to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Sultanabad police registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.