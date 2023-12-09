Son beats 60-year-old farmer to death

December 09, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - PEDDAPALLI

In a ghastly incident, a 60-year-old farmer was bludgeoned to death by his son in full public view at Poosala village in Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as T Narsaiah of Poosala village.

The accused, T Rajesham, 38, allegedly picked up an argument with his father Narsaiah while selling paddy at the IKP-run paddy procurement centre in the village on Friday afternoon.

In a fit of rage, Rajesham allegedly smashed the head of Narsaiah with a boulder and fled from the spot.

A grievously injured Narsaiah was shifted to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Sultanabad police registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.