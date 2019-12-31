Somesh Kumar will be the new Chief Secretary of Telangana

Somesh Kumar, IAS, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) will succeed S.K.Joshi who is retiring today on attaining the superannuation. Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has signed the file here on Tuesday on the appointment of the new Chief Secretary.

Mr. Kumar of the 1989 batch will have a tenure from January 1, 2020 to January 1, 2023. Though he is the junior most among the officers in the cadre of Special Chief Secretary eligible to be considered for the Chief Secretary’s post, the government has opted for Mr. Kumar keeping his long tenure and the stability it will bring to the administration.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has decided to appoint Mr. Joshi, the outgoing Chief Secretary as Advisor, Irrigation Affairs, to the Government.