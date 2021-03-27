Some vaccine recipients test positive

Officials say vaccine has benefits, no loss

One of the reservations expressed by people who chose not to take the COVID-19 vaccine is that they might contract the infection even after taking the jab. And the Health department has indeed come across a few such cases.

One such case which came to notice of the officials is that of a 80-year old man who took two doses of the vaccine, but was later found COVID-positive.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said that the octogenarian suffered from only mild form of the infectious disease. CT Scan revealed that his lungs were clear. He added that the efficacy of vaccines is not 100%. Putting together efficacy percentages of the two currently-available vaccines, the senior official said there is 29% chance that one who takes the vaccine might test positive.

“There is benefit with the vaccine, but no loss,” he said in an attempt to counter vaccine hesitancy.