Some unions plan protest against PM’s visit

Trade unions affiliated to the AITUC, the CITU and the INTUC have decided to stage demonstrations by sporting black badges in the Godavarikhani coal belt region on Thursday in protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ramagundam on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Godavarikhani on Wednesday, the leaders of the CITU affiliated Singareni Collieries Employees Union (SCEU), the AITUC affiliated the Singareni Collieries Workers’ Union (SCWU), and the INTUC said a joint protest demonstration will be held in Godavarikhani on Friday to oppose Mr Modi’s visit to the Singareni coal belt region.

They alleged that the BJP-led Central government was aggressively pursuing anti-worker and pro-corporate policies undermining the interests of the working class.

They further charged the BJP dispensation at the Centre with auctioning the coal blocks for commercial mining and weakening the public sector undertakings as part of “pro-corporate” policies.

Meanwhile, the TRS-affiliated Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) also announced its decision to organise protest programmes in the coal belt region against Mr Modi’s ensuing visit to Ramagundam on Saturday.