Some see bumper Christmas sale, while others stare at dull days

It’s that time of the year when the streets and malls are beautifully lit, both for Christmas and New Year. It’s that time that brings to mind cakes, carols, gifts and those striking decor items.

With Christmas celebrations round the corner, the shops and malls have all the items that add glitter to the festival. But the sale of decor items this year varies from different shops in different parts of the city. Given GST and demonetisation, the sale has been considerably bad in some parts while the same can’t be said of other parts of the city.

“The sale of decor items has come down this year. We hope it increase in the coming week,” says Krishna Murthy, owner of Sree Anantha Lakshmi H&P Store at General Bazar, Secunderabad.

Pavan Kumar, owner of Santhoshi Maa Decorations at Begum Bazar, said, “There has been a 40% to 50% drop in the sales this year, just like the last year. Demonetisation has hit us hard. Not just Christmas, we didn’t see many customers for Sankranti, Holi, Vijayadasami, Diwali and other festivals as well.”

The shop owners expect the sales to go up in the last week of December for New Year.

The story is, however, different in some other parts of the city. Umakanth, the owner of Shraddha Extension, Secunderabad, said, “We have been doing a roaring business. We started the sale of decor items from the first week of November and a few of our collections are already out of stock. This year, we added a lot of varieties which got us offers from star hotels too.”

“I got my stock on December 1 which are almost out of stock now. This time, we added nutcrackers (dolls symbolising fierce protectors of homes) to our collection which are not available anywhere in the city. Those are selling like hot cakes improving our business,” said Kunal, owner of Carnation Florists, Secunderabad.