Some of Nizam’s kin leave welfare association

11 February 2021 00:13 IST

Md. Afzal Ali Khan, one of the great grandsons of seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan and legal heirs, has said he and several others have come out of Nizam Family Welfare Association, formed with about 40 legal heirs in 2002, in December 2017 and only 10-15 members are left.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said they were representing their wealth tax and income tax matters through their authorised representative, and actions and statements of welfare association and its president Najaf Ali Khan were not binding on them. Tax matters were pending resolution for the last 26 years and depriving them of the legitimate refunds and release of fixed deposit receipts under lier, he added.

Further, the statement also signed by a grandson of the VII Nizam Md. Mohiuddin Khan and grand daughters Safia Begum and Taqia Begum said any intervention or representation by Mr. Najaf Ali Khan on their behalf would not arise and such actions by the latter were not binding on them.

