Some banks unwilling to open ‘no frills’ accounts

Activists have alleged that on account of some branches of public sector banks either unwilling, or making it difficult to open no frills accounts, potential beneficiaries of government welfare schemes risk losing their benefits.

According to the NGO, Association for Socio Economic Empowerment of the Marginalised (ASEEM), which works towards linking the public with welfare schemes, applicants have been facing problems in opening bank accounts that do not require a minimum monthly balance to be maintained.

“Some public sector bank branches at Khairatabad, Rein Bazaar, Mandi Mir Alam, Chandulal Baradari and Punjagutta, were unwilling to open such accounts. We understand that maintenance of accounts is a concern for banks but the Reserve Bank of India has issued instructions for opening of Basic Savings Bank Deposit accounts and they are free from minimum balance criteria. We have written a letter to the Lead District Manager (LDM) of SLBC, who has given us a positive response,” an office-bearer of ASEEM said.

The LDM, in turn, escalated the issue to controllers, district coordinators and branch heads of bank branches in connection with opening of such accounts.

Speaking to The Hindu, LDM S. Ravi Shankar Tagore said, “I have looked into the complaint, and spoke to the complainant as well. As of now, there are no problems. In case of no frills accounts, applicants can approach any customer service point, which is connected to bank branches. They will get all the help related to opening accounts.”