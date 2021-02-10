Solar firm readying new facility

Solar PV cell and module maker Premier Energies is setting up a new production facility near Hyderabad with ₹483 crore that will add significantly to the company’s manufacturing capacity and helping cater to the growing market.
A greenfield project, the plant across 25 acres E-City, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, is likely to be commissioned in next two months. The new plant will produce 750 MW of solar modules and 750 MW of solar cells. The existing module manufacturing capacity of the company is 500 MW, while that of solar cells is 60 MW. The existing facility is at another location near Hyderabad.
Founder and MD Chiranjeev Saluja said the new venture will position the company amongst the top five solar manufacturing firms in India. The company completed 25 years of operation in 2020.
Elaborating on the upcoming facility, he said the new unit will produce MCCE textured multi-crystalline cells as well as Mono PERC cells. With increased adoption of automation and robotics, the new factory will be on a par with some of the leading manufacturing companies, he said.
