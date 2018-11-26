Solar firm raises ₹ 27 crore

more-in

Rooftop solar firm Freyr Energy has raised an investment of ₹ 27 crore through a mix of equity and debt.

The funds raised would be used to continue improving the technology platform, increase strength of sales and channel partner network and support marketing activities to fuel future growth, co-founder Saurabh Marda said.

The Series A funding round was led by C4D Partners, a Netherlands-based Impact Investment Fund, the company said on Monday. Last year, Freyr Energy had raised seed funding from Doen-Participaties, another Netherlands-based investment company that invests in innovative and sustainable start-ups.

The Hyderabad-based rooftop solar firm has over 1,000 installations across 18 States in India and a customer base in the US, Nigeria and Ghana. The company in the last four years had recorded a 16X growth in revenue and has been profitable for the last two years. Through it SunPro technology platform, Freyr Energy’s provided customised solutions to the customers.

C4D Managing Director Arvind Agarwal said the capital support from C4D Partners will help Freyr Energy create more than 2,000 direct jobs and support more than 400 micro-entrepreneurs in the next five years. “We will continue to invest in Fryer in the future rounds,” he added.