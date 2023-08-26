Software testing firm Qualizeal opens new centre, plans to double headcount

August 26, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Texas-headquartered independent digital quality engineering services provider Qualizeal, on Saturday, opened its second delivery centre in Hyderabad and with it, announced plans to more than double the headcount within a year.

“We are continuously hiring and will add 500 people in the next 9-12 months. That will take our headcount to 1,000-1,200. The plan is to increase the headcount and augment infrastructure and technology over the next year by investing $3 million,” said Madhu Murthy Ronanki, advisor and lead – India Operations.

Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry-Telangana C. Shekhar Reddy inaugurated the company’s new office, which is a 20,000 sq ft facility to initially seat 200 engineers and host a training centre, Qualizeal said in a release.

To queries, Mr. Ronanki said, “The current headcount is 550 and the existing facility has a capacity to seat 250 only. As we are mandating work from office (WFO), we must extend to a new centre.”

CEO Pradeep Govindasamy said, “Hyderabad is our strategic delivery location and we aim to expand to other cities soon. We will add 500 more people to our headcount next year to cater to our growth plans.”