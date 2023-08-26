HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Software testing firm Qualizeal opens new centre, plans to double headcount

August 26, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Qualizeal plans to increase headcount, augment infrastructure and technology by investing $3 million by 2024.

Qualizeal plans to increase headcount, augment infrastructure and technology by investing $3 million by 2024. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Texas-headquartered independent digital quality engineering services provider Qualizeal, on Saturday, opened its second delivery centre in Hyderabad and with it, announced plans to more than double the headcount within a year.

“We are continuously hiring and will add 500 people in the next 9-12 months. That will take our headcount to 1,000-1,200. The plan is to increase the headcount and augment infrastructure and technology over the next year by investing $3 million,” said Madhu Murthy Ronanki, advisor and lead – India Operations.

Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry-Telangana C. Shekhar Reddy inaugurated the company’s new office, which is a 20,000 sq ft facility to initially seat 200 engineers and host a training centre, Qualizeal said in a release.

To queries, Mr. Ronanki said, “The current headcount is 550 and the existing facility has a capacity to seat 250 only. As we are mandating work from office (WFO), we must extend to a new centre.”

CEO Pradeep Govindasamy said, “Hyderabad is our strategic delivery location and we aim to expand to other cities soon. We will add 500 more people to our headcount next year to cater to our growth plans.”

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.