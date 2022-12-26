Software professional dies of heart attack on his way to Mount Everest

December 26, 2022 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 32-year-old software professional Rajashekar Reddy belonging to Chityal in Nalgonda district lost his life after suffering a heart attack while he was staying at a lodge on his way to the Everest base camp.

Mr. Rajashekar, pursuing his dream of climbing Mount Everest went to Nepal on December 3. He reached Salleri from Kathmandu after which he travelled for ten more days and reached Lobuche mountain on December 21. The Everest base camp from there is a trek of another 600 metres. Considering the cold weather and unsuitable conditions to trek till the base camp, he decided to stay at a lodge.

On December 22, the hotel staff found Mr. Rajashekar dead in his room. They immediately informed the family members after which Mr. Rajashekar’s parents left for Nepal. The body was brought to Kathmandu by the Nepal authorities, and will be reaching Hyderabad on Monday where the family will also perform the last rites.

To travel on the Everest expedition, Mr. Rajasheakar had also undergone a two months’ mountaineering course in Assam before leaving to Nepal. Mr. Rajashekar resided in Sai Nagar colony of Hyderabad and runs an IT firm along with his friends. Mr. Rajashekar stayed with his wife and parents in Hyderabad.