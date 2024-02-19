GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Software employee from Bengaluru nabbed for sending hoax bomb threats to RGIA in Hyderabad

February 19, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar

A software employee from Bengaluru was nabbed by the Cyberabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police for sending hoax bomb threat emails to the airport authorities. Officials said that the 34-year-old had also written similar emails to various airlines. His IP address was tracked and he was swiftly nabbed.

The accused, Vaibhav Tiwari, 34, was a native of Bihar residing in Bengaluru, said the officials, adding that his phone and laptop were seized from him. The first email was received by the ‘Lost & Found’ department of the RGIA on February 15 at 6.56 a.m. warning the authorities against opening the international airport doors. “The email claimed that a hijacker is using compliance to ‘murder you’. Three days later on February 18, another email was received at 2.32 a.m. by the RGIA authorities. It said ‘you should have studied better in your country. These people are murderers and use hijacking, human air force and vehicle technology etc.’ Both the emails were from the same Gmail ID,” said the officials.

Cases were promptly booked under Sections 385 and 507 of the IPC and the accused was traced and arrested from Bengaluru. “It was revealed during interrogation that he was allegedly upset and mentally disturbed over losing his job and had sent multiple such emails to various airlines and to RGIA,” explained the ACP of Shamshabad, K. Srinivas Rao. When asked about why he chose RGIA in Hyderabad, officials said that he worked here for a short while. “He wanted to randomly send emails to airport authorities and claimed to have found Hyderabad’s RGIA on the top,” added the officials. 

