Socio-religious body does its bit for the poor

Safa Baitul Maal volunteers with the oxygen concentrators in Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD

21 May 2021 23:53 IST

Safa Baitul Maal supplying oxygen concentrators and cylinders

Socio-religious organisation, Safa Baitul Maal, which has busied itself in philanthropic activities for years, is now been helping COVID-19 positive patients by given them access to oxygen concentrators.

According to Maulana Ghayas Ahmad Rashadi, who is an office-bearer of the organisation, the organisation has been giving oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders to families of patients so as to ameliorate their health situation.

A large number of these patients belong to the weaker sections of the society, he said.

So far, oxygen concentrators and cylinders worth approximately ₹70 lakh have been obtained, a large number of which have already been given to those in need. The funds are a result of a large number of generous donors, the organisation stated.

For over a year, Safa Baitul Maal has also organised health camps and COVID-19 counselling initiatives. On board are as many as 120 volunteers and around 35 doctors.

Those who are in need of counselling can contact the organisation on: 7306600600.

Safa Baitul Maal volunteers are working with other organisations at Gandhi Hospital, District Hospital, King Koti, and TB and Chest Hospital where they are engaged in providing relief to those in need, before they are admitted in these hospitals.