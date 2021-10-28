Social welfare students get ranks in IITs/NITs

HYDERABAD

About 85 social welfare residential students secured admission in the IITs and 49 students in NITs in the first round of seat allocation this year, while 12 students bagged seats in Central Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) and seven students in IIITs.

The list of successful students included sons and daughters of farm labourers, daily-wage workers, auto drivers, security guards, drivers, tea-sellers, mechanics, vendors, vegetable sellers, etc. Minister for Scheduled Caste Development Department, Koppula Eshwar, congratulated the students and teachers.

TSWREIS Secretary Ronald Rose said “Teachers deserve a lot of praise for their devotion and nurturing the dreams of a better future for less privileged students. TSWREIS has been offering the top-class coaching classes on a par with the noted private coaching institutions to prepare its students for IITs and NITs”.

He further noted that, number of students securing seats in IITs/NITs have been witnessing a significant increase year after year. In 2020, 84 students made it to IITs/NITs, while in 2021, 134 students secured seats, “a remarkable achievement in itself”, said a press release on Thursday.