Social, tribal welfare students do well

HYDERABAD

18 June 2020 23:56 IST

Minister Sathyavathi Rathod congratulates the candidates

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) registered 5.07% increase in average pass figurese from 84.31 in 2019 to 89.38 this year. The Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society too registered 2.72% increase in average pass figures from 82.36 in 2019 to 85.08 this year in the Intermediate examination results, said secretary R.S. Praveen Kumar.

Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eeshwar and Minister for Tribal Welfare Sathyavathi Rathod congratulated students on their outstanding results.

Of the total candidates who appeared, 10,747 from 148 institutions passed, 8,594 with average pass percentage of 79.97 as against State average of 60; 10 institutions secured 100% results and 30 institutions secured above 90% results. In MPC group, Shiva Kurva got 464 marks, IIT Gowlidoddi; Ch. Akila 464 marks, V Mounika 464 marks and V Ashwini Kumar 464 marks.

Advertising

Advertising

S Harshitha, Bi.PC 434 marks, TSWREI Narsingi; G. Chandana, MEC, 488 marks, TSWREI Gowlidoddi; D Yashwanth Kumar CEC 486 marks, TSWREI Cheriyal, S. Prasanna HEC 466 marks, TSWREI Left Pochanpadu.

In the senior Intermediate results, of the total candidates who appeared, 10,064 from 141 institutions passed. The average pass percentage 89.38 as against state average pass percentage of 68.86. The average pass percentage increased to 89.38 (5.07% increase) from 84.31 last year.

About 21 institutions secured 100% results and 17 institutions secured above 90% results: MPC group - 988 marks, Naresh IIT Gowlidoddi; Niranjan 988 marks IIT Gowlidoddi. Bi.PC – 987 marks S. Srija, TSWREI Nallakancha; MEC 977 marks, D Saikiran, TSWREI Ibrahimpatnam; CEC 958 Swamy, TSWREI Ibrahimpatnam - HEC 897 Ch Vanitha TSWREI Ingurthy.

In Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS), in junior Intermediate, 6,324 from 92 institutions appeared for the exam, 4,585 students passed, average pass percentage is 72.5 as against State average of 60 with two institutions securingd 100% results and 17 institutions above 90% results.

Among the MPC group, 464 marks, Shiva Kumar, TTWREI IIT Rajendra Nagar; Bi.PC – 433 marks Jaya prakash, IIT Rajendra Nagar; CEC 479 marks, Raju PVTG, Mannur; HEC 464 marks Sumalatha, Sudimalla. In senior Intermediate results: 4,492 candidates from 65 institutions appeared and 3,822 passed.

Average pass percentage is 85.08 as against State average of 68.86. The average pass percentage increased to 85.08 (2.72% increase) from 82.36 last year with four institutions securing 100% results and 20 institutions above 90% results. Vinod and Ganesh - MPC group 982 marks from TTWREI Rajendra Nagar, K. Pradeep Kumar, Bi.PC 977 marks from Centre of Excellence College Khammam, Venkat Ramana, CEC 938 marks TTWREI Adilabad; Sukanya, HEC., 929 marks TTWREI Chivemula.