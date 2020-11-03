Social media wing of Cyberabad police revamped

Hyderabad

With the aim to reach out to maximum netizens for awareness and prevention of various crimes, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar on Tuesday inaugurated the revamped social media wing.

The wing aims at understanding the pulse of the public to improve performance of the police and keep up with expectations of society at large, Mr Sajjanar said.

“It is not only about being responsive to the needs of the people but also to create awareness about various offences happening in society. The wing also aims at public participation to prevent offences like cyber crimes, economic offences, crime against women and children by empowering them,” the Cyberabad CP added.

The wing was launched in August 2014 to monitor different social media handles of the Cyberabad police to transform Telangana State Police into a citizen-friendly and responsive police force, he said.

“It was set up to keep an eye on critical issues which are being discussed regularly among citizens on the internet and to bridge the gap between public expectations and delivery of police services,” Mr. Sajjanar said.

The wing comprises five teams — Traffic and Road Safety, Cyber Crime, Economic Offences, Women and Child Safety, and Community Outreach — which will concentrate on their respective area of expertise and strive towards creating awareness regarding various crimes.