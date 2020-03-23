Social distancing: some comply, others throw caution to winds

Even as the enormity of COVID-19 is slowly sinking in, there are some who have returned from overseas but not following the mandatory self-isolation/quarantine norms. But, there are others who have been extremely cautious and following the government guidelines.

As coronavirus takes 14 days to incubate, symptoms may not be visible but people who come in contact with those exposed to COVID-positive patients can spread the virus within the community.

A senior executive working in an MNC did not want to take any chances. He gave paid leave to his maid, cook and even delivery boys supplying milk and newspaper at his doorstep.

“My son and I started working from home. My daughter-in-law and younger son are in different colleges and they are closed due to the government’s directive. All of us share household work now that we have sanctioned paid leave to the domestic help. I stocked up milk and for the time being, following news online,” he said. The only way to contain the transmission of coronavirus is to maintain social distancing and keep oneself confined to home, he added.

Retired public sector official M.V. Nagavender Rao says it is responsibility of every citizen to make ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday a success.

Referring to messages forwarded through social media like WhatsApp that nothing would happen to a particular country or religious community, he said, “Coronavirus has no nationality, religion, creed or caste. It does not have national borders and it is impartial. Innocent people often become the victims. One should be pragmatic without undue fear to control COVID-19,” he said.

The head of an MNC, which asked a bulk of its employees to work from home, would go to work just to ensure that employees do not come to office.

“Sometimes, employees prefer the comfort of office and travel all the way. In the process, they not only expose themselves to possible infection but also put their family members at risk. I strictly ask such employees to go back home,” he said.