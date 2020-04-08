Social distancing norms followed to the T here

The hard working couple at Indervelli mandal headquarter stand out for being methodical while the world around them is mired in the seeming chaos generated by the COVID-19 phenomenon. Dinesh Rathod and his wife Parameshwari, who operate the State Bank of India customer service point (CSP) at this tribal centre implement in letter and spirit every procedure associated with working with a good number of customers in such crucial times and the norms of social distancing.

Between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day, you can find at least a score of women seated in the boxes in front of the CSP on the main road patiently waiting for their turn to withdraw the ₹ 500 that have been credited into their Jan Dhan Yojana (JDY) bank accounts by the Union government. Every hour, those present get to clean their hands, even as the tireless Dinesh administers the sanitiser supplied by the bank.

“A tent has been erected for the customers and drinking water provision has been made. Every possible step has been taken to prevent contamination of water or anything else,” the CSP owner claimed.

“It is quite tidy and we can handle about 200 customers every day and there is no crowding as we hand over slips with a time slot for given customer,” Mr. Dinesh affirms. “We have already made payments to about 3,000 customers including those who hold accounts in erstwhile Andhra Bank and Telangana Grameena Bank through the Aadhaar enabled payment system,” he added without mentioning the fact that he and his wife take no lunch break. The couple have opened about 13,000 zero balance accounts since the JDY came into being. Their CSP stands first among the 50 sponsored by the SBI in this aspect.