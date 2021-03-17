Social behaviour behind spike, not any mutation: CCMB chief

HYDERABAD

17 March 2021 23:19 IST

Says new variants likely to emerge if the virus is allowed to spread

It is not any new mutated variant of SARS-Cov-2 causing COVID-19, leading to the latest spike in positive cases in many parts of the country but it is most likely due to the “social and behaviour laxity” of the general population, say top scientists involved in the battle against the pandemic for the past one year.

However, “if we continue to allow the virus to spread, new variants are likely to emerge and may lead to worse outcomes”, cautions CSIR-Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) director Rakesh Mishra on Wednesday.

“There is no evidence, so far, of any peculiar mutation or virus variant causing more infections and surge in the number of cases. While there could be multiple reasons, it is likely that new cases are caused by a dominant variant in a large number of people. So, the surge is not because of any particular variant,” he observes.

The contributing factors could be people “not wearing mask properly, gathering in closed environments for functions and meetings”. “Hopefully, these are only small waves that will be controlled soon and not curves going upwards for longer time in multiple locations,” he says.

Natural process

In a geographically heterogeneous country like India, there are bound to be multiple reasons for increase in infection and they are bound to surface.

“What we are witnessing is a natural process of infection when ‘COVID-appropriate’ behaviour is not followed and is definitely a matter of concern. The biggest tool is our face mask, avoiding crowded places especially indoors, washing hands frequently and maintaining personal hygiene,” insists Mr. Mishra.

This ‘social vaccine’ has become imperative since the real vaccine is “yet to show its might against the pandemic” as the percentage of population vaccinated has been initially restricted to the frontline, healthcare workers and selective age groups. It could take up to two to three months for the impact to show, while the process of vaccination is picking up, he says.

‘Spread contained’

The CCMB director opines the country seems to have been able to contain the spread of dangerous mutations from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil so far. The forced quarantine for travellers could be working to some extent, he asserts. “We have noticed these strains to be largely in those with a travel history from among the samples collected in the airports and it has not yet spread across the population, though there have been cases of a few travellers breaking quarantine rules,” he points out.