Snooker champ from city on a different mission

Mohammed Khizar Raoof, who represented India at the World Snooker Q School championship from 2006-17 in United Kingdom, is now on a different mission.

This 34-year-old Hyderabadi, who is a qualified doctor and working at Olive Hospital in Mehdipatnam, is doing his bit to the society by treating patients.

“We are treating roughly over 50 emergency cases and if we suspect any coronavirus cases, they will be immediately referred to Gandhi Hospital after duly alerting the police, so that patients don’t avoid reporting for further treatment,” Dr. Khizar told The Hindu.

But, how does it help him to be a sportsperson and a doctor? “I think it is a huge advantage, for we are used to doing well under pressure in sports. Somehow I am enjoying my job,” he said.

“Honestly, we Indians are reacting better than others across the world, we seem to have a better immunity. But, the bigger threat will be if this virus persists till monsoon, when it will spread really fast. So, the public have to be guarded for the next one month and cannot afford to relax,” he said. “And, the biggest task now is to ensure there is no shortage of personal protection equipment. We are taking precautions but we need to have the support system,” he added.

Dr. Khizar also condemned the attack on medical staff at Gandhi Hospital recently. “These are the things that reflect badly on the community and prove to be a deterrent. Every responsible citizen should voluntarily report for any suspected symptoms and get treated,” he felt.

On the Nizamuddin episode and the subsequent flare-up, the former India cueist failed to understand as to what stopped those who attended it from reporting to hospitals. “If you hide and continue to be aggressive, it is disrespectful not only to your community but also to humanity,” he said.

“Yes, we (doctors) are like soldiers in wartime, trying our best to control the situation. Praying to God that the situation improves with public support. It is in their hands to stay indoors and be safe and report to doctors immediately in case of any symptoms to curb it from spreading across,” the doctor signed off.