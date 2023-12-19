SNIST to host Education Ministry’s Smart India Hackathon

December 19, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

Srinidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST) will be the nodal centre in Telangana for the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2023 (Software Edition) being organised by the Ministry of Education.

This nationwide initiative by the Ministry’s Innovation Cell provides a platform for students to showcase their talents and innovative problem-solving skills by addressing pressing challenges faced by the government, ministries, departments, industries and other organizations.

SNIST will be hosting over 200 student participants and over 60 experienced mentors from across the country to collaborate and develop creative solutions. The event is expected to attract a diverse audience, including government officials, industry representatives, academic leaders, investors and entrepreneurs. For more details, contact 94250-10423.

