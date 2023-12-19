ADVERTISEMENT

SNIST to host Education Ministry’s Smart India Hackathon

December 19, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

This nationwide initiative by the Ministry’s Innovation Cell provides a platform for students to showcase their talents and innovative problem-solving skills by addressing pressing challenges faced by the government, ministries, departments, industries and other organisations

The Hindu Bureau

Srinidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST) will be the nodal centre in Telangana for the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2023 (Software Edition) being organised by the Ministry of Education.

This nationwide initiative by the Ministry’s Innovation Cell provides a platform for students to showcase their talents and innovative problem-solving skills by addressing pressing challenges faced by the government, ministries, departments, industries and other organizations.

SNIST will be hosting over 200 student participants and over 60 experienced mentors from across the country to collaborate and develop creative solutions. The event is expected to attract a diverse audience, including government officials, industry representatives, academic leaders, investors and entrepreneurs. For more details, contact 94250-10423.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US