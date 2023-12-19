GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SNIST to host Education Ministry’s Smart India Hackathon

This nationwide initiative by the Ministry’s Innovation Cell provides a platform for students to showcase their talents and innovative problem-solving skills by addressing pressing challenges faced by the government, ministries, departments, industries and other organisations

December 19, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Srinidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST) will be the nodal centre in Telangana for the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2023 (Software Edition) being organised by the Ministry of Education.

This nationwide initiative by the Ministry’s Innovation Cell provides a platform for students to showcase their talents and innovative problem-solving skills by addressing pressing challenges faced by the government, ministries, departments, industries and other organizations.

SNIST will be hosting over 200 student participants and over 60 experienced mentors from across the country to collaborate and develop creative solutions. The event is expected to attract a diverse audience, including government officials, industry representatives, academic leaders, investors and entrepreneurs. For more details, contact 94250-10423.

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.