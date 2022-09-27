Sniffer dogs deployed in forest fringe areas of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district

A joint team of the district police and the CRPF personnel conducting an area domination operation at a forest fringe village, once considered a Naxal hotbed, in Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhoopalpally district on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Leaving nothing to chance, the district police in coordination with the CRPF personnel continued joint combing and area domination operations in the forest fringe areas of Mahadevpur and Palmela mandals even as the CPI (Maoist)’s week-long celebrations of its 18 th anniversary drew to a close on Tuesday.

To bolster the anti-Maoist operations, the police have reportedly pressed into service a few sniffer dogs, specially trained to detect explosives, to aid the joint squads of the police and the CRPF jawans in combing operations and anti-sabotage checks in the forest fringe areas in the border mandals, sources said.

Last week saw intensive patrolling and area domination operations by the police in the Mahadevpur and Palmela forest areas straddling the inter-State border with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Following the arrest of a Maoist sympathiser along with a country-made pistol at Regonda on Friday, the police ramped up vigil in the interior areas of the district mainly at multiple ferry points along the riverine border with the neighbouring States.