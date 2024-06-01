GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Sneha Dummu wins Secunderabad round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’

Updated - June 01, 2024 07:48 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 07:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The first regional round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ at VHR Banquet Hall, Sri Raja Rajeshwari Gardens, Sikh Village, in Secunderabad on Saturday.

The first regional round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ at VHR Banquet Hall, Sri Raja Rajeshwari Gardens, Sikh Village, in Secunderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Winners of the first regional round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ along with the judges.

Winners of the first regional round of The Hindu's 'Our State Our Taste' along with the judges.

Sneha Dummu emerged as the winner of the preliminary round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ culinary competition at VHR Banquet Hall, Sri Raja Rajeshwari Gardens in Secunderabad on Saturday.

The event drew a large and enthusiastic crowd of home chefs and young culinary talents. Participants prepared a diverse array of dishes, each highlighting the authentic flavours of Telangana using Aashirvaad Masala karam. The competition aims to discover the top cooking champions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Sneha Dummu impressed the judges with her preparation of ragi sangati, ragi mango smoothie, ragi chapati, ice apple power smoothie, mutton curry, chicken curry, semiya pulao, arikelu laddu and other dishes, a total of 20 items, reflecting the rich culinary traditions of Telangana.

She will now advance to the grand finale, set to be held in Hyderabad on July 13, where winners will receive cash prizes of ₹75,000 for the first place, ₹50,000 for the second place and ₹25,000 for the third place.

Priyanka Pande was declared the first runner-up and A. Ragi Wani secured the second runner-up position. The judges, celebrity chefs E.T.V. Raju and Chinnam Raju, evaluated the dishes based on several criteria, including taste, texture, flavour and presentation.

The event celebrates the rich culinary heritage of Telangana and provides a platform for aspiring chefs to showcase their talents.

The event celebrates the rich culinary heritage of Telangana and provides a platform for aspiring chefs to showcase their talents.

Contestants were encouraged to either prepare their best traditional dishes or add a modern twist to timeless recipes.

The prizes were distributed by zonal head of The Hindu Telangana Srikanth P; brand manager, Aashirvaad Spices, Madhur Gupta; sales manager, Parry Dal and Pulses, Kalidas; senior sales officer (Telangana), RKG Ghee, Srikanth; sales manager, Bambino Pasta/Vermicelli, Ravinder; store manager, CMR Shopping Mall, Bhaskar; and Sivakumar Chari from GRT Jewellers.

The event was a success celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Telangana and providing a platform for aspiring chefs to showcase their talents. The culinary competition being is presented by Aashirvaad Masala Karam, powered by Parry’s Dal/Pulses in association with RKG Ghee and Bambino.

Textiles partner is CMR Shopping Mall, jewellery partner GRT Jewellers, grocery partner Amazon Fresh and knowledge partner Raju’s Food Art.

