SNDP moots works worth ₹858 cr.

Major bridge with six lanes opposite Marriott Hotel is part of the proposals

The Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) wing established under the GHMC has prepared detailed proposals worth ₹858 crore for development and maintenance of storm water drainage system in the city in order to address the deficiencies and prevent flash floods.

Construction of a major bridge with six lanes on the Tank Bund opposite Marriott Hotel with an expenditure of ₹25 crore, and fixing of gates to the Hussainsagar at a cost of ₹41 crore are part of the proposals.

The State government has issued orders according administrative sanction to carrying out the works, 48 in number, divided into 15 packages.

Funding for the project may be partly borne by the government and partly financed through loans, highly placed officials informed.

The Strategic Nala Development Plan was established in the aftermath of the devastating floods during October last year when the city experienced heavy rains and breach of nalas and lake bunds.

Natural drainage

Restoration of natural drainage in the Fox Sagar lake system in Kukatpally zone is the most expensive component among the proposals, with a cost of ₹95 crore.

The works include restoration of surplus course channel of Fox Sagar, repairs to the sluice gate, and restoration of drainage between Coal Kalva and Chemical Nala, via Vennela Gadda lake.

Balkapur Nala restoration involving ₹56 crore and Afzal Sagar Nala at a cost of ₹12 crore have been proposed.

Nagamaiah Kunta nala, another critical bottleneck, will be widened from Padma Colony up to Tilaknagar Bridge via Fever Hospital with an expenditure of ₹39 crore.

Besides, bridges have been proposed between VST and Vidyanagar road, on Nagamaiah Kunta near Vegetable Market Road, at Ranigunj, near Buddha Bhavan, and on Kalasiguda Nala between Tank Bund Road and Kawadiguda.

Kalasiguda Nala will be widened up to the Hussainsagar surplus weir near Marriott Hotel with a cost of ₹20 crore, while Picket Nala will be remodelled with ₹10 crore through construction of a bridge on it at S.P.Road.

The proposals include enhanced rain water drainage on several stretches, at times requiring fresh construction too, in all six zones of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and surrounding municipalities/corporations including Meerpet, Badangpet, Jalpally, Pedda Amberpet, and Nizampet.

Storm water drainage improvement proposals include Modukula Kunta to Kotha Cheruvu in Kukatpally zone, Mansurabad Chinna Cheruvu to Bandlaguda Cheruvu and from there to Nagole Cheruvu, Bandlaguda Cheruvu to Musi river, Bathula Cheruvu to Injapur Nala, Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu to Ramanthapur Chinna Cheruvu up to Irrigation Canal, and four stretches in and out of Saroornagar lake up to Chaitanyapuri in Lal Bahadur Nagar Zone, Shah-Hatim Lake to Langar Houz, Nadeem Colony to Shah-Hatim lake, Masjid-e-Abubakr to Shah Hatim lake in Khairatabad zone, Errakunta to Kotha Cheruvu, and Singareni Colony to Saroornagar lake, Appa Cheruvu to Mulgund lake to Eesa River in Charminar zone, Neknampur Nala to Musi river, Eerla Cheruvu to National Highway 65, Rayasamudram to Nakka Vagu, and AG Colony to Sanath Nagar Nala in Serilingampally zone, among several others.