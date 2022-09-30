Snap in power line disrupts MMTS service for half hour

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 30, 2022 23:39 IST

Train services on the Hyderabad-Lingampalli sections were disrupted for over half an hour when a MMTS suburban train on the route got stranded due to power outage when a tree branch fell on the overhead power line, tripping the section on Friday morning.

SCR officials said the incident took place between 8.15 a.m. and 8.45 a.m. when the local train came to a halt making a loud sound as the power line tripped when it neared the Hussainsagar station. Some of the panic-stricken passengers clambered down immediately and walked along the track lines towards the main road.

But, within 30 minutes, the power line was restored and services continued without further incident. Two express trains got delayed for 20 minutes on account of the incident, officials added.

