Snake through vegetation on canopy walks

For someone wanting to lose oneself in nature, Canopy Walks at two of the urban forest parks are the perfect manna. They are the raised platforms snaking through the tree canopies, meant for walks surrounded by vegetation.
The Bhagyanagar Nandanavanam park at Medipally has a canopy walk of 200 meters laid with strong iron mesh with railings on both sides. The one at the Oxygen Park at Kandlakoya is made of concrete, and meanders through vegetation for 250 meters.
“One can hear the bamboo crackle from here. Bamboo grows very fast, and its growth is audible,” says a forest official pointing at the bamboo growth on both sides of the canopy walk at Oxygen Park.
“The Forest Department is also planning to build an aviary here, so that the visitors can enjoy watching birds on their canopy walks,” says CCF, Hyderabad, G. Chandrashekhar Reddy.
