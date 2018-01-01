Snag leads to suspension of metro rail services

Hyderabad Metro Rail had a maiden snag for its commercial operations after it began on Nov.29 when a three-car train was forced to be moved into the pocket line at Prakashnagar metro station following a ‘technical’ issue at the Ameerpet station.

Train operations, especially between Ameerpet and Mettuguda, were halted from 45 minutes to one hour even as L&T Metro Rail engineers moved the train to the additional ‘third track’, precisely meant for such contingencies, so that normal operations could resume on both ends allowing other trains to run.

Pocket lines or ‘loop lines’ in normal railway parlance are available at Bhoiguda, Ameerpet and Begumpet as additional third lines for about 200 metres to park snag-hit trains to keep the overhead tracks free for movement of other trains.

HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy said the engineers did a thorough check of the track between Ameerpet and Mettuguda before allowing trains to resume operations.

He vehemently denied any other malfunction with regard to the doors opening during transit or some one trying to jump out!

“There was a 45-minute disruption of services around 7.30 a.m. because of a electronic malfunction in the train and it had to be moved out as an engineer was not immediately available at the Ameerpet station.

The snag on the train got corrected and it too began running after a while,” explained L&TMRH officials.

L&TMRH, incidentally has been gearing up to extend the services beyond the scheduled time of 10.30 p.m. between the Nagole-Ameerpet-Mettuguda (30-km.) for the New Year eve.

It had announced the services would be run from 10.30 p.m. Sunday night till 2.30 a.m. or early hours of Jan.1 (Monday) from Nagole and Miyapur providing public transport facility for citizens enjoying the year-end festivities.

Initially, the L&TMRH authorities considered running trains till 3.30 a.m. but gave up considering the security and other issues to the commuters and staff as well.

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway (SCR) too announced running two special MMTS services from Lingampalli to Falakuma and another to Hyderabad at 1.30 a.m. and 1.35 a.m. respectively past midnight of Sunday. This is for the convenience of the Calvary Temple goers, a spokesperson said in a press release.