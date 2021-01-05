Hyderabad

Snag briefly hits Metro services in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro Rail services were hit for about 20 minutes between Ameerpet and Legislative Assembly stations on Tuesday morning at about 11.30 a.m. The metro rail engineers rectified the signal switch in about 10 minutes and trains were run in the manual mode for the normal operations to resume. The service switched back to the automatic Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) system gradually and train services continued in this mode after all the necessary checks were conducted, informed the official spokesman later.

Jan 5, 2021

