Smuggler slips through Customs check

A man from Tamil Nadu who arrived at the Hyderabad airport from Singapore was nabbed by personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force for trying to smuggle 1.1 kg gold paste.

After his arrival, the accused passenger, Senthil Kumar of Pudukkottai, managed to escape from the Customs check and was moving suspiciously at the arrival gate.

Around 1.10 a.m. intelligence constable of CISF L.Ramesh questioned Kumar and suspected something unusual, upon which he, along another constable K.V.Ramarao, frisked the passenger and found four packets of gold paste concealed in socks and undergarment.

“Two packets of gold paste, each weighing 200 grams, was concealed in his socks, while another two packets with 350 grams each were found in his underwear,” an officer said.

Kumar, along with his belongings, was handed over to the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs department at RGI Airport for further action.

Several questions were raised on how the passenger managed to sneak through the ‘red’ zone of the Customs department.

A senior Customs official said they were inquiring into how Kumar managed to escape the check and came out of the terminal. “We are suspecting the role of an insider in helping the passenger to skip the mandatory check,” he said.